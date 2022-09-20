As the Laver Cup is played by professional tennis players, there is a concern about the where does the ATP stands on this type of tournaments.

The Laver Cup is a international indoor hard-court tournament played by two teams, Team Europe and Team World. This private tennis tournament was first promoted by Roger Federer and his manager in 2017. Since then, four tournaments have been played between Europe and the USA.

In fact, not even their first promoter Roger Federer has played in each edition of the tournament. This is decided between the organizers in order to have the best men tennis players of the year. For example, Marin Cilic was selected for the inaugural edition as a member of Team Europe.

And for Team World, almost every year there is a new lineup for them. In fact, this year's debutant is the Australian Alex de Minaur, who is currently World No. 22 at the Association of Tennis Professionals' ranking. And it will feature Frances Tiafoe, the American latest tennis sensation.

Do players get ATP points for participating in the Laver Cup?

Due to the nature of the Laver Cup, as this is an exclusive and private tennis tournament, the ATP don't give out points for participation. In fact, it would be unfair to all the non-participant players of this tournament because this isn't an open tournament.

But, there is an exception for this rule, the ATP Finals. The last tournament of the year, where all the best players in the season play against each other to decide which is the best among the best, it does give out points for each of the players. However, that tournament requires a qualification to play it.

On the other hand, the Laver Cup is just a fun and exciting tournament where all the best players of the year could show their best in a friendly ground. However, each member of the winning team gets $250,000 in prize money,