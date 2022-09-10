Casper Ruud, who has been in the Top 5 of the ATP Rankings, is one of the best players in the past two years. With eight titles, Ruud is looking to win his first big trophies. Check out more about him.

If anyone was worried about the future of tennis after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, well, the sport is going to be fine. While Alex Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev have been dominating the tour, other stars such as Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud are starting to get into the big leagues.

Rudd became the first Norwegian player to win an ATP title in 2019, when he won the Buenos Aires ATP 250 in 2020. The following year, he went on to take five more titles: Gstaad, Båstad, Geneva, Kitzbühel and San Diego.

This year, he repeated wins in Buenos Aires, Gstaad, and Geneva. He also reached his first final in a Masters 1000 (Miami, where he lost to Alcaraz) and his first final in a Grand Slam in the French Open. He was defeated by Rafael Nadal. Here, check out more about him.

How old is Casper Ruud?

Ruud is 23 years old. He was born on December 12, 1998. He started playing tennis at 4 years old with his dad. He became professional in 2015, and had his breakthrough year in 2017 when he reached his first semifinal at the Rio Open, ATP 500.

How tall is Casper Ruud?

Casper Ruud is 183 cm (6’ 0”) tall. He is right handed and plays with a two-handed backhand. Meanwhile, his weight is 80 kg. The Norwegian is regarded as one of the best players on clay, but he has enjoyed plenty of succes on hard courts.

Is Casper Ruud married? Who is his girlfriend?

According to The Sun, Casper Ruud has been dating Maria Galligani, who is also from Norway, since 2018. Galligani is studying her Master's in Psychology from University of Southern Denmark. However, they’re not married yet.

Casper Ruud’s family: Who are his parents and sisters?

His father is Christian Ruud, who is also his head coach and a former tennis player (achieved career-high No. 39 on ATP Tour). His mother is called Lele Cathrine, and he has two sisters, Caroline and Charlotte, who sometimes travel with him.

Who is Casper Ruud’s coach and team?

As we said earlier, Ruud has been coached by his father. However, he recently has worked with other coaches: Pedro Clar Rosselló and Joachim Bjerke, according to his official website. He also has in his team a fitness coach Marcel da Cruz, a physical therapist Alexander Brun and for technical analysis, Øivind Sørvald.

How much is Casper Ruud’s net worth?

Ruud has won $8,126,900 in prize money, between singles and doubles combined. However, he also has endorsement deals with brands such as: Artic, Lundin Energy, Yonex, Super Office, Proactive, Porsche, The W Initiative and Islar. According to Taddlr.com, his net worth is estimated at $4.5 million.

What is Casper Ruud’s instagram and other social media?

Ruud, who is also represented by IMG tennis, is very active in social media. He uses Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. On Twitter, you can find him as @CasperRuud98, while on Instagram his user is @casperruud. He also has a user only for golf for (@casper_golfer).