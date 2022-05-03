Charles Oliveira will defend his UFC Lightweight Championship against Justin Gaethje in what will be the main bout of the UFC 274. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

Charles Oliveira will once again defend his UFC Lightweight Championship this time against Justin Gaethje in what will be the main event of UFC 274. Here you can find all you need to know about this fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. The preliminary fights will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

The Brazilian Charles Oliveira wants to continue his winning streak (he has 10 in a row) when he faces the tough American fighter Justin Gaethje in what will be a new defense of the UFC Lightweight Championship, which he successfully defended on December 11, 2021 against Dustin Poirier despite being the underdog in that fight.

The champion has a record as a professional in 41 matches of 32 wins (9 by KO and 20 by submission) 8 losses and 1 no contest. For his part, Justin Gaethje comes from winning his last fight on November 6, 2021 against Michael Chandler. His professional record in 26 fights is 23 wins (19 by KO, 1 by submission) and 3 losses.

Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje: Date

This fight in the lightweight division for the UFC 274 between Charles Oliveira (who will defend his UFC Lightweight Championship) and Justin Gaethje will take place this Saturday, May 7 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje

The fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje for the UFC Lightweight Championship in what will be the main event of this UFC 274 can be watched in the United States on ESPN+ PPV. The preliminary fights will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

