Track performance versus the amount of dollars they pocket. Meet the Formula 1 drivers who pay the highest dividends to their teams, among them Mexico's Sergio Checo Perez, but not Spain's Fernando Alonso or Great Britain's Lewis Hamilton.

Formula 1 includes the elite of world motorsport. Among the most skilled hands behind the wheel are the likes of Britain's Lewis Hamilton, Holland's Max Verstappen, Spain's Fernando Alonso and Mexico's Sergio Checo Perez. However, their performance on the track does not always match the remuneration they receive.

Thus, it is evident that while the salary received by any of the 20 drivers competing week after week in Formula 1 would be palatable to any individual in the world, there are differences, and notable ones, between what is earned by those who have already been world champions, such as Hamilton and the still-rookie Japanese Yuki Tsunoda.

So the question that arises is the following: which of the Formula 1 drivers is the one that pays the best dividends to his team, taking into consideration the results they obtain, at least so far this season (Azerbaijan Grand Prix), and the salary they earn? Let's find out.

The highest paid drivers in Formula 1 2022 season

According to the Motor Sport Tickets portal, this is the list of yearly salaries earned by the 21 drivers competing in the current Formula 1 season. Not surprisingly, the top 5 includes names such as Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing, Fernando Alonso of Alpine and Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin. Checo Perez and Carlos Sainz Jr. are in the middle of the standings.

1. Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes - $40 million

2. Max Verstappen- Red Bull Racing - $25 million

3. Fernando Alonso- Alpine - $20 million

Lando Norris - McLaren -$20 million

5. Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin - $15 million

Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren - $15 million

7. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari - $12 million

8. Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo - $10 million

Lance Stroll - Aston Martin - $10 million

Carlos Sainz - Ferrari - $10 million

11. Sergio Perez - Red Bull Racing - $8 million

12. Kevin Magnussen - Haas - $6 million

13. Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri - $5 million

Esteban Ocon - Alpine - $5 million

George Russell - Mercedes - $5 million

16. Alexander Albon - Williams - $2 million

17. Mick Schumacher - Haas - $1 million

Zhou Guanyu - Alfa Romeo- $1 million

Nicholas Latifi - Williams - $1 million

20. Yuki Tsunoda - Alpha Tauri -$750,000

The best result-salary performance in Formula 1 drivers in the 2022 season

It is here that the millions of dollars paid are justified and applauded, or regretted. And if logic were to prevail, the Formula 1 drivers with the best salaries should be those who deliver the best results. But motor racing, and sport in general, is capricious and the best does not always win or get the glory.

Thus, the performance parameter can be none other than the individual driver standings of all the teams competing in the 2022 Formula 1 season. That is where it is revealed which pair of hands is offering the best performance to the team that pays his salary.

The best ranked according to the performance salary parameter is the current world champion, Max Verstappen, who leads the Formula 1 drivers' table and is the second highest paid in motorsport's most prestigious competition. He is followed by his teammate, Sergio Perez who has a scandalously good performance as he is the eleventh highest paid but currently occupies the second position in the competition.

Checo Perez, outstanding; Max Verstappen, expected performance; Lewis Hamilton and Vettell, below expectations

Contrasting their place on the annual salary list with their position in the individual standings, Red Bull Racing's Sergio Checo Perez of Mexico and Mercedes' George Russell of Great Britain are the best performers, far exceeding the expectations placed on them. Evidently, both drivers have powerful vehicles that allow them to better show their skills.

Subsequently, the drivers that stand out are those who deliver the results expected of them or just a little more, as in the case of current champion Max Verstappen, who, being the second highest paid in Formula 1 and currently occupying the top spot, is justifying every dollar he receives. Same case Valteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen.

Finally, there is the group of those who are delivering negative or disastrous results, since what they perceive is not in tune with their performance so far this Formula 1 season. Veterans and also figures such as Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and, above all, Sebastian Vettel, are the example of the above.