The Tigers have a new player on their hands, but it's not just any player, it's the top-rated national high school quarterback. This is the perfect opportunity to build a stronger future for the team.

Clemson: Is Cade Klubnik what the Tigers need for the future?

Cade Klubnik is one of the best quarterbacks to come out of high school football who was drafted and signed by the Clemson Tigers on December 15, 2021. But Klubnik also received offers from 30 other programs before committing to Clemson.

The new recruit, Klubnik, of the Clemson Tigers was named the National High School Player of the Year by MaxPreps, this makes him one of the biggest bets for a better future for the program once DJ Uiagalelei (also awarded with the title) finish his college career.

Klubnik's numbers with his High School football team were perfect in 2021 with a 16-0 record overall and a state title for Austin Westlake Chaparrals. In the 2021-22 season, his senior year, Klubnik threw for 43 touchdowns with 3 interceptions, 17.2 yards per attempt, 3,251 yards and 189/265 passes completed.

What other programs did Klubnik got offers from?

In total there were 30 programs, according to 247Sports, that were interested in recruiting Cade Klubnik for their teams, apart from Clemson the other 29 universities offers were: Washington State, Washington, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Utah, Texas State, Texas A&M, Texas, TCU, SMU, Penn State, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Nebraska, NC State, Missouri, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Michigan, Miami, LSU, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Colorado, Baylor, Auburn, Arkansas, Arizona State y Arizona.

Is Cade Klubnik a dual-threat quarterback?

He wasn't considered that way during his high school years, but Klubnik is likely to become a dual-threat quarterback with the Clemson Tigers. With three seasons in Austin Westlake HS, Klubnik rushed for 1,325 yards, 6.1 yards per attempt, 216 rushing attempts and 31 touchdowns. His best year as a "running" quarterback was in the 20-21 season with 15 touchdowns.

