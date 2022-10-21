Clemson will host Syracuse in a clash between ACC teams for Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Find out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this heated matchup in the US.

Clemson will face Syracuse in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season at Memorial Stadium. This ACC game appears as a must-see show because it may have playoffs implications even if it’s early in the season. Check out here the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can use FuboTV (Free Trial).

The best way to sell this game is saying that it is a battle of undefeated teams. That fact alone proves how interesting this bout can be. Of course, the Clemson Tigers are still a bit far from the powerhouse they used to be a couple of years ago dominating the NCAA with promising future NFL stars. However, this season they have been consistent. So much so that they arrive to this duel with a 7-0 record and as favorites to get the win.

Although the Syracuse Orange can’t be discounted yet. They are also one of the only nine teams in the nation without a single loss so far. Their 6-0 record shows they may not be an easy task for the ACC leaders. The crazy stat that could give them a shot at the victory is the 13.5 points they are allowing per game. That number puts them as the fifth best defense in the country, but this will definitely be a tougher assignment for that unit.

Clemson vs Syracuse: Date

The Clemson Tigers will host the Syracuse Orange in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, October 22 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Clemson vs Syracuse: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Clemson vs Syracuse in the US

The match between the Clemson Tigers and the Syracuse Orange in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season can be watched or live streamed on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. ABC is another option that will be available.