Clemson against Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium for the Week 12 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Clemson vs Wake Forest: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US

Clemson (7-3) and No. 10 Wake Forest (9-1) meet in for a Week 12 game in the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM (ET). The Home team still winning. Here is all the related information about this NCAA College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Clemson Tigers won last week against Connecticut 44-7 at home, that was another straight win from the last three weeks. They will close the regular season with a positive record after a poor start to the 2021 NCAA season.

Wake Forest are having an unforgettable regular season with 9-1 in the Top 25 AP Poll and they recently won against North Carolina State 45-42 after losing an eight-week winning streak to North Carolina.

Clemson vs Wake Forest: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina.

Clemson vs Wake Forest: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Clemson vs Wake Forest: Storylines

Clemson Tigers lost the first game of the season against Georgia Bulldogs 3-10 in what was the first red flag of the season for the Tigers. But after that bad start the Tigers have a good record with seven wins and three losses. Clemson will not play in the College Football Playoff, but the last three weeks were victories for them against Florida State 30-20, Louisville 30-24 and Connecticut 44-7. The Tigers offensive line is the 95th of 130 with an average of 24.4 points per game, but their defense is the third best of the season allowing only 15.3 points.

Eight incredible weeks for Wake Forest since their first win of the season against Old Dominion 42-10, but that record came to an end with a 55-58 loss to North Carolina in Week 9 on the road. Most of the victories were at home, the home record was 5-0 during the winning streak. Wake Forest have an offensive line averaging 44.7 points per game as second best, the team's defense is allowing 29.1 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Clemson vs Wake Forest in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 12 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN, ESPN.COM, ESPN APP. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Clemson vs Wake Forest: Predictions And Odds

Clemson Tigers are favorites at home to win with -4.5 points to cover and -185 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good home record but the away offense is dangerous. Wake Forest are underdogs on the road with +4.5 ATS and +170 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 56.5 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: Over 56.5



FanDuel Clemson -4.5 / -185 Totals 56.5 Wake Forest +4.5 / +170

* Odds via FanDuel