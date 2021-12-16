Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois will clash off on Friday at Exploria Stadium in the 2021 Cure Bowl. Check out how to watch or live stream free this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois will face off at Exploria Stadium in Orlando in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 6:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game online. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This season, Coastal Carolina has a 5-6-0 record against the spread. This season, they have gone above the point total in 36.4 percent of their games (four times in 11 games with a set point total). Coastal Carolina is 7-1 overall and 4-3 against the spread when scoring more than 32.7 points.

Northern Illinois is 8-4-1 against the spread so far this season. This season, seven of their 13 setpoint totals have gone over the total (53.8 percent). When the team scores more than 20.0 points, Northern Illinois is 8-3-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Coastal Carolina vs Northern Illinois: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Coastal Carolina vs Northern Illinois: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Coastal Carolina vs Northern Illinois: Storylines

Coastal Carolina have been in decent form in the NCAA season recently. In their last five fixtures, they have won four times and lost only once (WWLWW). Meanwhile, their opponents, Northern Illinois have won three of their previous matches, in addition to suffering two defeats (LWWLW).

The Chanticleers currently sit in second place in the Sun Belt table with a win percentage of 0.833 after 12 games. Meanwhile, the Huskies are placed on top of the Mid-American table with a win percentage of 0.692 after 12 matches in the 2021 season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Coastal Carolina vs Northern Illinois in the U.S.

The 2021 Cure Bowl game between Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois, to be played on Friday at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option is ESPN2.

Coastal Carolina vs Northern Illinois: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that Coastal Carolina will win this game convincingly. Right now they're favored by 10.5 points, while the game total is set at 62.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Carolina -10.5 Total o/u 62.5

* Odds via FanDuel