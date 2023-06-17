Bob Huggins is a legend among college basketball head coaches, he began his career in 1977 with West Virginia as assistant and it wasn’t until 2007 that he was named head coach. But now his career came to an end in an unexpected way.

The 2022-2023 basketball season was relatively good for the Mountaineers, 19-15 overall and 7-11 within the Big 12. Unfortunately they couldn’t go far in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and barely made another appearance.

With Huggins the Mountaineers had 11 appearances in the NCAA tournament being their best spot during the 2010 Final Four thus breaking a bad streak since 1959.

Why Mountaineers’ HC resigned?

According to multiple sources and the police report in Pittsburgh, Bob Huggins was arrested on June 16 because police officers found him drunk blocking traffic with his SUV, they also found beer in his car and his breath test was of 0.21% (0.08% legal limit).

Huggins resigned on June 17 after the entire incident was made public a day earlier, it is not yet known if he will spend time behind bars but it is unlikely that will happen, now the Mountaineers have more important things to worry about.