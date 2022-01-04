The Colorado State Rams host the Air Force Falcons at Moby Arena on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Here, take a look at the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this college basketball game.

Colorado State heads into this game hoping to build on their 10-0 record to continue their run without defeats. Last time out, they claimed a hard-fought 66-63 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in which David Roddy took the limelight by recording 19 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Air Force (8-4) will also set foot in Colorado after picking up a tight victory. The Falcons defeated the Utah State Aggies 49-47 as Jake Heidbreder grabbed 14 points and five rebounds. Now, both teams will try to kick off 2022 with another triumph.

Colorado State vs. Air Force: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Time: 9 PM (ET)

Location: Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado

Live Stream: fuboTV

Colorado State vs. Air Force: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

Colorado State vs. Air Force: Storylines

Familiar foes meet in the first game of the year for each side. Colorado State, however, have been dominant against Air Force. The Rams have beaten the Falcons in ten of their last 12 games, including the last six.

The last Air Force triumph over Colorado State came in February 2018 (78-73.) This will be the first time they face each other since March 2021, when the Rams have comfortably won by 74-44.

How to watch or live stream Colorado State vs. Air Force in the US

The College Basketball game to be played between the Air Force Falcons and the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena will be broadcast in the US exclusively on fuboTV.

Colorado State vs. Air Force: Predictions and Odds

The outlook isn't encouraging for Air Force, who are clearly seen as underdogs by the bookmakers. Colorado State are favored by 20 points to win this game with -4000 odds, while the game totals are set at 132.5 points.

FanDuel Colorado State -20 / -4000 Totals 132.5 Air Force +20 / +1400

