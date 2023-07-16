Wimbledon has witnessed countless iconic moments and legendary matchups event. The list of champions in the men’s singles during the Open Era is a testament to the sheer talent of these remarkable players. Notably, the upcoming final will feature an exciting showdown between the reigning champion Novak Djokovic and the rising star Carlos Alcaraz.

The history of men’s singles champions at Wimbledon is filled with iconic figures who have left an indelible mark on the sport. Legends like Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, and Roger Federer have carved their names into tennis lore with their extraordinary achievements on the hallowed grass courts of the All England Club.

The tournament has witnessed fierce rivalries that have captivated the world, including the epic clashes between John McEnroe and Borg, the encounters between Sampras and Andre Agassi, and the recent duels between Rafael Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer to determine the Wimbledon champions through the years.

Wimbledon Champions in the Open Era by Year