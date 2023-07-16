Wimbledon has witnessed countless iconic moments and legendary matchups event. The list of champions in the men’s singles during the Open Era is a testament to the sheer talent of these remarkable players. Notably, the upcoming final will feature an exciting showdown between the reigning champion Novak Djokovic and the rising star Carlos Alcaraz.

The history of men’s singles champions at Wimbledon is filled with iconic figures who have left an indelible mark on the sport. Legends like Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, and Roger Federer have carved their names into tennis lore with their extraordinary achievements on the hallowed grass courts of the All England Club.

The tournament has witnessed fierce rivalries that have captivated the world, including the epic clashes between John McEnroe and Borg, the encounters between Sampras and Andre Agassi, and the recent duels between Rafael Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer to determine the Wimbledon champions through the years.

Wimbledon Champions in the Open Era by Year

YearChampionRunner-up
1968Rod Laver (3)Tony Roche
1969Rod Laver (4)John Newcombe
1970John Newcombe (2)Ken Rosewall
1971John Newcombe (3)Stan Smith
1972Stan SmithIlie Năstase
1973Jan KodešAlex Metreveli
1974Jimmy ConnorsKen Rosewall
1975Arthur AsheJimmy Connors
1976Björn BorgIlie Năstase
1977Björn Borg (2)Jimmy Connors
1978Björn Borg (3)Jimmy Connors
1979Björn Borg (4)Roscoe Tanner
1980Björn Borg (5)John McEnroe
1981John McEnroeBjörn Borg
1982Jimmy ConnorsJohn McEnroe
1983John McEnroe (2)Chris Lewis
1984John McEnroe (3)Jimmy Connors
1985Boris BeckerKevin Curren
1986Boris Becker (2)Ivan Lendl
1987Pat CashIvan Lendl
1988Stefan EdbergBoris Becker
1989Boris Becker (3)Stefan Edberg
1990Stefan Edberg (2)Boris Becker
1991Michael StichBoris Becker
1992Andre AgassiGoran Ivanišević
1993Pete SamprasJim Courier
1994Pete Sampras (2)Goran Ivanišević
1995Pete Sampras (3)Boris Becker
1996Richard KrajicekMaliVai Washington
1997Pete Sampras (4)Cédric Pioline
1998Pete Sampras (5)Goran Ivanišević
1999Pete Sampras (6)Andre Agassi
2000Pete Sampras (7)Patrick Rafter
2001Goran IvaniševićPatrick Rafter
2002Lleyton HewittDavid Nalbandian
2003Roger FedererMark Philippoussis
2004Roger Federer (2)Andy Roddick
2005Roger Federer (3)Andy Roddick
2006Roger Federer (4)Rafael Nadal
2007Roger Federer (5)Rafael Nadal
2008Rafael NadalRoger Federer
2009Roger Federer (6)Andy Roddick
2010Rafael Nadal (2)Tomáš Berdych
2011Novak DjokovicRafael Nadal
2012Roger Federer (7)Andy Murray
2013Andy MurrayNovak Djokovic
2014Novak Djokovic (2)Roger Federer
2015Novak Djokovic (3)Roger Federer
2016Andy Murray (2)Milos Raonic
2017Roger Federer (8)Marin Čilić
2018Novak Djokovic (4)Kevin Anderson
2019Novak Djokovic (5)Roger Federer
2020SuspendedN/A
2021Novak Djokovic (6)Matteo Berrettini
2022Novak Djokovic (7)Nick Kyrgios