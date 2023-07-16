Wimbledon has witnessed countless iconic moments and legendary matchups event. The list of champions in the men’s singles during the Open Era is a testament to the sheer talent of these remarkable players. Notably, the upcoming final will feature an exciting showdown between the reigning champion Novak Djokovic and the rising star Carlos Alcaraz.
The history of men’s singles champions at Wimbledon is filled with iconic figures who have left an indelible mark on the sport. Legends like Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, and Roger Federer have carved their names into tennis lore with their extraordinary achievements on the hallowed grass courts of the All England Club.
The tournament has witnessed fierce rivalries that have captivated the world, including the epic clashes between John McEnroe and Borg, the encounters between Sampras and Andre Agassi, and the recent duels between Rafael Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer to determine the Wimbledon champions through the years.
Wimbledon Champions in the Open Era by Year
|Year
|Champion
|Runner-up
|1968
|Rod Laver (3)
|Tony Roche
|1969
|Rod Laver (4)
|John Newcombe
|1970
|John Newcombe (2)
|Ken Rosewall
|1971
|John Newcombe (3)
|Stan Smith
|1972
|Stan Smith
|Ilie Năstase
|1973
|Jan Kodeš
|Alex Metreveli
|1974
|Jimmy Connors
|Ken Rosewall
|1975
|Arthur Ashe
|Jimmy Connors
|1976
|Björn Borg
|Ilie Năstase
|1977
|Björn Borg (2)
|Jimmy Connors
|1978
|Björn Borg (3)
|Jimmy Connors
|1979
|Björn Borg (4)
|Roscoe Tanner
|1980
|Björn Borg (5)
|John McEnroe
|1981
|John McEnroe
|Björn Borg
|1982
|Jimmy Connors
|John McEnroe
|1983
|John McEnroe (2)
|Chris Lewis
|1984
|John McEnroe (3)
|Jimmy Connors
|1985
|Boris Becker
|Kevin Curren
|1986
|Boris Becker (2)
|Ivan Lendl
|1987
|Pat Cash
|Ivan Lendl
|1988
|Stefan Edberg
|Boris Becker
|1989
|Boris Becker (3)
|Stefan Edberg
|1990
|Stefan Edberg (2)
|Boris Becker
|1991
|Michael Stich
|Boris Becker
|1992
|Andre Agassi
|Goran Ivanišević
|1993
|Pete Sampras
|Jim Courier
|1994
|Pete Sampras (2)
|Goran Ivanišević
|1995
|Pete Sampras (3)
|Boris Becker
|1996
|Richard Krajicek
|MaliVai Washington
|1997
|Pete Sampras (4)
|Cédric Pioline
|1998
|Pete Sampras (5)
|Goran Ivanišević
|1999
|Pete Sampras (6)
|Andre Agassi
|2000
|Pete Sampras (7)
|Patrick Rafter
|2001
|Goran Ivanišević
|Patrick Rafter
|2002
|Lleyton Hewitt
|David Nalbandian
|2003
|Roger Federer
|Mark Philippoussis
|2004
|Roger Federer (2)
|Andy Roddick
|2005
|Roger Federer (3)
|Andy Roddick
|2006
|Roger Federer (4)
|Rafael Nadal
|2007
|Roger Federer (5)
|Rafael Nadal
|2008
|Rafael Nadal
|Roger Federer
|2009
|Roger Federer (6)
|Andy Roddick
|2010
|Rafael Nadal (2)
|Tomáš Berdych
|2011
|Novak Djokovic
|Rafael Nadal
|2012
|Roger Federer (7)
|Andy Murray
|2013
|Andy Murray
|Novak Djokovic
|2014
|Novak Djokovic (2)
|Roger Federer
|2015
|Novak Djokovic (3)
|Roger Federer
|2016
|Andy Murray (2)
|Milos Raonic
|2017
|Roger Federer (8)
|Marin Čilić
|2018
|Novak Djokovic (4)
|Kevin Anderson
|2019
|Novak Djokovic (5)
|Roger Federer
|2020
|Suspended
|N/A
|2021
|Novak Djokovic (6)
|Matteo Berrettini
|2022
|Novak Djokovic (7)
|Nick Kyrgios