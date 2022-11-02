Cori 'Coco' Gauff will face Daria Kasatkina for the Tracy Austin group of the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth. Find out here, how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Cori Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream 2022 WTA Finals in the US

Coco Gauff will play against Caroline Garcia today at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. This matchup will be valid for the 2022 WTA Finals. Gauff and Jessica Pegula, who plays against Ons Jabeur on Wednesday, are the only two American players among the best of the women's tennis season. Find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this game live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The World. No. 4 of the Women's Tennis Association, Coco Gauff didn't start good her participation in the 2022 WTA Finals. In fact, the 18-year-old American lost her 20th game of the current season to Caroline Garcia. As a result, she will have to win this game in order to keep her chances alive to qualify for the semifinals.

On the other side, Daria Kasatkina, who currently holds World No.8 of the Women's Tennis Association ranking, faced Iga Swiatek, and lost the game. Despite this result could have been predictable, the 25-year-old player has one more chance to win a game and compete among the best women in professional tennis.

Cori Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Cori Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Cori Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Cori 'Coco' Gauff and Daria Kasatkina will play against each other for the third time this year. In fact, their last matchup was at the 2022 Stuttgart Open, where Kasatkina won her second game in a row against the 18-year-old American.

However, this matchup will be a little different from others, because the loser of this match won't have any more chances to qualify for the semifinals stage, but still will have to play against the next rival of the Tracy Austin group, which are Caroline Garcia and Iga Swiatek.

How to watch or live stream free Cori Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina in the US

The 2022 WTA Finals group-stage game between Cori Gauff and Daria Kasatkina is set to be played on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as Tennis Channel in the US.

Cori Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this WTA Finals' group-stage matchup. According to BetMGM, Cori 'Coco' Gauff has -149 odds to win this women's tennis game, while Daria Kasatkina has +115 odds to make a shocker win.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with WTA Finals at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!