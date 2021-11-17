Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner will face each other at the ATP Finals 2021 round-robin. Here, check out the preview, information, head-to-head, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the ATP Finals 2021 in the US

World No. 2 and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev and world No. 11 Jannik Sinner will face each other in the round-robin of the ATP Finals 2021. Here, find out everything you need to know about this tennis match such as the preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Medvedev, defending champion, already won his ticket to the semifinals of the event, after he defeated Alexander Zverev in three sets in his second round-robin match. He’s the winner of the group, but he can extend his seven-match winning streak at the event.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner, who entered the tournament after the retirement of his countryman Matteo Berrettini, has the opportunity to advance to the semifinals after he defeated Hubert Hurkacz in his first match. Either way, he’s already won the prize of finishing the year in the top 10 after that victory.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Time: 3:00 PM (estimated)

Location: Centre Court Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM (estimated)

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner: Head-to-head and storylines

Medevev and Sinner have faced each twice and the Russian has 100% of the victories so far. It’s going to be their first time playing on a fast court, as their two previous encounters were on clay in Marseille.

How to watch or live stream Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner in the US

The ATP Finals 2021 round-robin match between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner to be played on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Pala Alpitour in Turin will be broadcasted in the United States by ATP Tennis TV, Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to FanDuel, Daniil Medvedev is the favorite to win this match with odds of -290, while Jannik Sinner has odds of +220.

FanDuel Daniil Medvedev -290 Jannik Sinner +220

*Odds by FanDuel