Deion Sanders is ready to aim high. In the first two weeks of college football, Colorado beat TCU 45-42 on the road and then took down Nebraska at Folsom Field. Coach Prime sent an initial warning.

“We told you we were coming. We told you. You though we were joking. And guess what? We keep receipts. We’re going to continuously be questioned because we do things that have never been done. We do things that have never been done and that makes people uncomfortable.”

Now, each rival in NCAA has marked Colorado on their calendars as they’ve gathered national attention. However, Jay Norvell, the head coach of Colorado State, maybe took it a little bit far.

Deion Sanders takes a shot at Jay Norvell

Before the rivalry game, Jay Norvell made very controversial comments about Deion Sanders and his attitude as the new sensation of college football. “When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

During one of Colorado’s practices, Coach Prime had a huge answer. “I was on my own business watching some film. Getting ready and trying to be the best coach I can be. Then I look up and I read some things about us. Once again. Why would you want to talk about us?”

So, the message for his players was loud and clear. “We don’t talk about nobody. We just go out here, work and do our job on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they just made personal. It was just going to be a good game, but they made it personal. It was going to be great task. A battle of Colorado, but they made it personal.”

Furthermore, as a clear answer to Colorado State, Deion Sanders gave a pair of glasses to each of his players as a gift. It’s important to remember the former NFL star has his own brand. “Hey, they don’t realize they just helped me with business.”