Shedeur Sanders and his father Deion Sanders are leading a revolution at Colorado. In the start of a new season of college football, the Buffaloes beat TCU 45-42 on the road. No one expected that result as they were 21-point underdogs.

Then, Colorado made their debut at home with a resounding 36-14 over Nebraska. In two games, the young quarterback has been sensational with 903 passing yards and six touchdowns. A true candidate to the Heisman Trophy.

After that win over the Cornhuskers, Shedeur Sanders surprised the media sending a very strong message to former NFL head coach Matt Rhule. He is feeling the big rivalries in NCAA.

Shedeur Sanders takes a shot at Matt Rhule

Shedeur Sanders was asked by reporters about his first experience in the big rivalry between Colorado and Nebraska. As an answer, the quarterback immediately pointed out Matt Rhule’s behavior on the field.

“It was extremely personal. We go out there to warm up and you get the head coach of the other team trying to stand in the middle of the Buff. It’s ok like some couple players do it. It’s fine, you know, to enjoy the scenery. But when you got the whole team trying to disrespect it. I’m not going for that at all.”

Sanders was refering to a controversial decision made by Matt Rhule. Before the game, the head coach of the Cornhuskers gathered his entire team at midfield over the Colorado logo to give a speech. The son of Deion Sanders wasn’t going to let that happen.

“I went in there and disrupted it. They knew I’ve ripped like nah this is the Buffaloes. It means a lot to me and personally that’s what I was saying pregame. That’s when I just knew it was extreme disrespect. The coach said a lot of things about my pops and the program. He wanted to act nice, but then you shouldn’t do that.”