Deion Sanders promised a revolution as head coach at Colorado and he is delivering. The former star of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers led his team to a major upset with a 45-42 win against TCU on the road.

No one expected this result as the Buffaloes were 21-point underdogs and, according to many experts, their projection for 2023 was only of two or three wins.

Now, with the attention of an entire nation in college football, Deion Sanders warned about what’s coming to the NCAA and to any program which faces Colorado down the road.

Deion Sanders has a warning for doubters and the NCAA

After a thrilling victory in his first game as head coach of Colorado, Deion Sanders remembered all those critics who projected there was no chance for the Buffaloes to be a contender.

“We told you we were coming. We told you. You though we were joking. And guess what? We keep receipts. We’re going to continuously be questioned because we do things that have never been done. We do things that have never been done and that makes people uncomfortable.”

Coach Prime gave all the credit to his players after many of them were put on the spot by doubters in the media. “I’m so thankful right now. Man, I’m loving these kids. This is a blessing. We had a couple of guys who should be a front-runner for the Heisman right now. Who did that? Who did what they did today?”

Now, everyone is looking very closely the next four games in the schedule for Colorado: Nebraska, Colorado State, Oregon and USC. If the Buffaloes take down the Ducks and the Trojans, anything is possible.

A few months ago, Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract. Most of that money came from fans donations who wanted a star leading the program. They believed.

“These young men in there right now, they believe. Not all of them believed before. But right now, they came up one by one, two by two, and said: ‘Coach, we believe.’ Now, they believe. Now, Boulder believes. People in the front office, people in the building, the fans, the students, now everybody wants to believe.”