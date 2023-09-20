Deion Sanders promised a revolution as head coach at Colorado and he is delivering. The former star of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers led his team to a major upset with a 45-42 win against TCU and then got victories over Nebraska and Colorado State.

Before the season, according to many experts, the projection for the Buffaloes in 2023 was only of two or three wins. Now, college football is talking about playoffs and even a national championship.

All this attention has produced outrageous attacks against Henry Blackburn, defensive back of Colorado State. Considering his impact nationwide, Deion Sanders had enough of the situation.

Deion Sanders condemns death threats against Henry Blackburn

During the game between Colorado and Colorado State, Henry Blackburn was ejected after an illegal hit on Travis Hunter. The sensational player of the Buffaloes was taken to a hospital and is out for at least three weeks.

As a consequence of seeing their star injured, many fans of Colorado sent death threats to Blackburn in an outrageous episode. Deion Sanders asked for it to stop immediately.

“Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game. He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline. You could call it dirty, you could call it, ‘He was just playing the game of football.’ But whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats.”

Coach Prime warned that this type of episodes could derail a promising career. “This is still a young man trying to make it in life. A guy that’s trying to live his dream and hopefully graduate with honors or degree, committed to excellence and go to the NFL. He does not deserve a death threat over a game.”