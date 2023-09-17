Tom Brady was one of thousands of fans watching Shedeur Sanders deliver a performance for the ages in a rivalry game against Colorado State. The young quarterback of Colorado led the Buffaloes in an extraordinary 98-yard drive to tie the matchup.

Then, the son of head coach Deion Sanders was unstoppable in double-overtime to get a 43-35 victory. Now, Colorado are 3-0 looking into a crucial stretch of the season with games facing Oregon and USC.

If they manage to survive, playoffs and national championship will definitely be talked around college football. That’s why celebrities and legends of the NFL like Brady are watching closely.

Tom Brady reacts to Shedeur Sanders’ epic performance

After the victory against Colorado State, Shedeur Sanders was asked about how he felt with all the pressure on him starting backed up on his own 2-yard line. There was one name in his mind: Tom Brady.

“At the 2, all I was thinking was Brady Mode. That’s it. Simple. You left too much time out there. We talk after every game. I’m sure he’s gonna text me in a second, but, all I was thinking was Brady Mode. If he could do it, I know I can do it. We’re just alike.”

When Sanders admitted Brady has become sort of a mentor for him, the greatest player in NFL history acknowledged that close relationship with a message on X. The legend posted two emojis: cold face and face with steam. The GOAT is absolutely excited with Shedeur.