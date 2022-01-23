Denis Shapovalov and Rafael Nadal will meet each other for the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2022. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Denis Shapovalov and Rafael Nadal will face each other for the quarter-finals of the 2022 Australian Open. It will be their first encounter in a Grand Slam. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds. You can watch this match on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Shapovalov will play the quarter-finals in the Australian Open for the first time in his career after defeating world No. 3 Alexander Zverev in great fashion (6-3, 7-6, 6-3). The best result of the Canadian in a major was his semifinals at Wimbledon 2021. Now, he has the chance to repeat that in Melbourne. However, it won’t be an easy task.

After not competing for several months in 2021, Nadal has come back in shape to try to win his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam. The Spaniard has shown a consistent level of tennis in all his matches, also showing his usual coldness to get out of trouble in difficult moments. He defeated Adrian Mannarino in three sets, including a 28-minute tiebreak in the first (16-14).

Denis Shapovalov vs Rafael Nadal: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 24, 2021.

Time: TBD

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

Denis Shapovalov vs Rafael Nadal: Time by state in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

Denis Shapovalov vs Rafael Nadal: Storylines

Shapovalov and Nadal have played five times, with the Spaniard having a favorable record of 3-2 against the Canadian. Their most recent match took place last year at the Roma Masters, with Nadal winning in three sets. However, their only match in outdoor hard took place in 2017 and ended up in a win for Shapovalov.

How to watch or live stream Denis Shapovalov vs Rafael Nadal in the US

The match between Denis Shapovalov and Rafael Nadal for the quarter-finals of the 2022 Australian Open to be played on Monday, January 24, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial). You can also watch it on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Denis Shapovalov vs Rafael Nadal: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to FanDuel, Rafael Nadal is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -290, while Denis Shapovalov has odds of +235.

FanDuel Denis Shapovalov +235 Rafael Nadal -290

*Odds by FanDuel