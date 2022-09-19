Here you can find out information about Argentina's number 1 tennis player, Diego Schwartzman, such as his age, height, net worth among other interesting facts.

Diego Schwartzman has been the best active Argentine player for several years. He is above all a clay court specialist, where he stands out above all for his good return. Here we will tell you some interesting facts about this Argentine tennis player, such as his age, height, girlfriend, net worth and social media.

Diego “Peque” Schwartzman has undoubtedly been the most successful Argentine in recent years. In his career, he has won four ATP titles (Argentina Open, Los Cabos Open, Rio Open, Istanbul Open) and reached another ten finals; In addition to having been finalists in five doubles tournaments, a modality in which he has not yet obtained any title.

His best position in the ATP world ranking came on October 12, 2020, when he became number 8 in the world, after reaching the finals of the Italia Open and the Cologne Championship where he lost to Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, respectively. His current ranking is 17th with a total of 2110 points.

How old is Diego Schwartzman?

Diego Schwartzman was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina (the city where he currently resides) on August 16, 1992, so he is currently 30 years old.

How tall is Diego Schwartzman?

Many know Diego Schwartzman by his nickname: "Peque". This comes from the Spanish word "pequeño" which means "short". He holds the record for being the shortest Grand Slam quarter-finalist since Jaime Yzaga at the 1994 US Open, both at the same height: 5ft 7in.

Who is Diego Schwartzman’s girlfriend?

Since 2019, Diego Schwartzman has been dating the Argentine model Eugenia De Martino, whom he met thanks to a mutual friend. They are both very active on their social media.

What's Diego Schwartzman's net worth?

Throughout his career, the Argentine player has won just over 12 million dollars in prizes. Still, the current net worth of him is estimated to be around 7 million.

Diego Schwartzman’s social media

Although he has just over 63 thousand followers on Facebook, Schwartzman is not as active on this social media as he is on Twitter (where he has 178.2 thousand followers) and his account is @dieschwartzman; and also on Instagram (722K followers), his account is dieschwartzman.

