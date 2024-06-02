Draymond Green sent a strong message to Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever after a big controversy with Chennady Carter in WNBA.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has decided to join the debate after the massive controversy in the WNBA around Caitlin Clark and Chennedy Carter. It all happened during Saturday’s game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky.

In the third quarter, Carter delivered a heavy blow to Clark when the ball wasn’t in play. The officials didn’t review the sequence, but when the footage of the foul went viral, the league had to react by upgrading it to a Flagrant 1.

After the game, Caitlin Clark addressed the issue due to the physicality which her rivals are using against her. “I grew up playing basketball with the boys, so, like, it’s always been physical and feisty and that’s what it is. You gotta find a way to hold your own.”

Draymond Green has a big advice for Caitlin Clark

After the controversy took over social media, Draymond Green made a huge statement about the situation. According to the future Hall of Famer, someone has to step up. “Indiana better go invest in an enforcer. FAST!!!”

Christie Sides, head coach of the Fever, had enough of the constant attacks on court against her player. “This is unacceptable WNBA. When will the consistent complaints be heard?!? Something has to be done!”

Meanwhile, Chennedy Carter has taken the controversy with another level with a shocking statement on social media to describe Clark. “Beside three point shooting, what does she bring to the table man?”