Reinaldo Ekson will come against Mike Barnett at the Universal Studios in Orlando today, March 11, 2022, at 9:00 PM (ET) in the PFL Challenger Series 4. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Featherweight main event fight, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

The previous week, the Challenger Series Week 3, Martina Jindrova won a split decision over Jacqueline Cavalcanti; by technical submission, Jackie Cataline defeated Camee Adams in the first round; Julia Dorny was defeated by Jeslen Mishelle via TKO, and Olivia Parker lost to Michelle Montague by submission.

In Week 2, Jarrah Al-Silawi TKO'd Michael Lilly in the first round; Dilano Taylor TKO'd Mark Martin in the first round; Carlos Leal TKO'd Korey Kuppe in the first round, and Chris Mixan TKO'd Nathan Pierce in the second round.

Reinaldo Ekson vs Mike Barnett: Match Information

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Universal Studios, Orlando

Reinaldo Ekson vs Mike Barnett: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Reinaldo Ekson vs Mike Barnett: Storylines

The 33-year-old Reinaldo Ekson of Brazil has a record of 17-5-0 in his career so far. She has managed to claim a victory in two of his last five bouts (WWWLW). Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Mike Barnett of the United States can boast of having 11-3-0 in his professional career. Thus, she has managed to emerge triumphant in all of his previous fights (WLWWL).

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Reinaldo Ekson vs Mike Barnett in the U.S.

Reinaldo Ekson vs Mike Barnett: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Reinaldo Ekson vs Mike Barnett matchup. However, judging by Reinaldo Ekson's recent form, we can expect him to win.