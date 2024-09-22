Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Clemson HC Dabo Swinney issues strong warning to Stanford ahead of Week 5 showdown

Dabo Swinney acknowledged that Stanford is in good form, but he also took the opportunity to send a strong message ahead of their Week 5 ACC matchup at home.

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney walks on the field during pre-game warmups before the Aflac Kickoff Game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes Benz Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
© Getty ImagesClemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney walks on the field during pre-game warmups before the Aflac Kickoff Game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes Benz Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Richard Tovar

The Clemson Tigers secured a dominant 59-35 victory over NC State in Week 4, marking their first win against an ACC rival in the 2024 NCAAF season. Head coach Dabo Swinney, now sitting at 2-1, looks ahead to another key matchup against Stanford, but confidently stated it won’t be a challenge for his team.

Following the home win, Dabo Swinney praised his players’ performances but made it clear that the Week 5 game against Stanford is “just another conference game” and “not a challenge at all.”

“No, no, not at all. I mean, because it’s a conference game, no challenge at all. Especially when you turn on the tape of their game at Syracuse last night… I’ve been there on a Friday night; that’s a hard place to win. I know what that’s like, and that was a huge win [Stanford 26-24 Syracuse],” Swinney said.

Swinney also mentioned Stanford’s wide receiver and quarterback, acknowledging their strong offensive play. He added that he would review more tape the following day but was excited for the upcoming primetime game at Death Valley.

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Troy Taylor of the Stanford Cardinal looks on during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Troy Taylor of the Stanford Cardinal looks on during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Clemson Tigers in the 2024 NCAAF Season

Clemson’s season started with a tough 34-3 loss to Georgia, leading many to think their struggles might continue. However, the Tigers bounced back in Week 3 with a 66-20 win over Appalachian State, followed by their recent victory against NC State.

Looking ahead, Clemson faces Stanford in Week 5, then hits the road to play Florida State and Wake Forest. They’ll return to Memorial Stadium on October 19 to face Virginia.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

