NCAAF News: Clemson HC Dabo Swinney issues strong warning to Stanford ahead of Week 5 showdown

Dabo Swinney acknowledged that Stanford is in good form, but he also took the opportunity to send a strong message ahead of their Week 5 ACC matchup at home.

The Clemson Tigers secured a dominant 59-35 victory over NC State in Week 4, marking their first win against an ACC rival in the 2024 NCAAF season. Head coach Dabo Swinney, now sitting at 2-1, looks ahead to another key matchup against Stanford, but confidently stated it won’t be a challenge for his team.

Following the home win, Dabo Swinney praised his players’ performances but made it clear that the Week 5 game against Stanford is “just another conference game” and “not a challenge at all.”

“No, no, not at all. I mean, because it’s a conference game, no challenge at all. Especially when you turn on the tape of their game at Syracuse last night… I’ve been there on a Friday night; that’s a hard place to win. I know what that’s like, and that was a huge win [Stanford 26-24 Syracuse],” Swinney said.

Swinney also mentioned Stanford’s wide receiver and quarterback, acknowledging their strong offensive play. He added that he would review more tape the following day but was excited for the upcoming primetime game at Death Valley.

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Troy Taylor of the Stanford Cardinal looks on during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Clemson Tigers in the 2024 NCAAF Season

Clemson’s season started with a tough 34-3 loss to Georgia, leading many to think their struggles might continue. However, the Tigers bounced back in Week 3 with a 66-20 win over Appalachian State, followed by their recent victory against NC State.

Looking ahead, Clemson faces Stanford in Week 5, then hits the road to play Florida State and Wake Forest. They’ll return to Memorial Stadium on October 19 to face Virginia.