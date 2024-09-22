NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney announces star WR out for Stanford and Florida State games

Unfortunately, the wide receiver is dealing with a significant injury, and Dabo Swinney had to admit that the player will miss a couple of games, likely against Stanford and Florida State.

The Clemson Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney couldn’t be happier after another dominant victory in the 2024 NCAAF season, this time defeating NC State 59-33, nearly hitting the 60-point mark again, as they did in Week 3. However, Swinney had some unfortunate news, revealing that one of the team’s star wide receivers will miss the upcoming games against Stanford and Florida State.

During the post-game press conference following the NC State win, Swinney spoke about the players’ strong performances before dropping the bombshell regarding junior wide receiver Adam Randall’s injury.

“What you don’t know about Adam Randall is he broke his foot last Monday. He’s got a little stress fracture in his toe, but he really wanted to play this game [against NC State]. We’ve known since last Monday that we’re going to put a screw in his toe, so he’ll be out for at least a couple of ball games,” Swinney revealed.

Swinney added that Randall typically recovers quickly, but they’ll have to wait and see how he progresses over the next few weeks. The head coach is hopeful Randall will be ready to play by Week 7, when Clemson faces Virginia at home.

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 21: Adam Randall #8 of the Clemson Tigers catches the ball for a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second half at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Adam Randall’s 2024 NCAAF Season

Randall was active for the first three weeks of the season with the Clemson Tigers, scoring his first touchdown of the year during the recent win over NC State. It was also his most productive game in terms of receiving yards, tallying 69 yards on five receptions.

Interestingly, Randall did not score any touchdowns in the previous two seasons (2022 and 2023) with Clemson, despite playing in 25 games under Dabo Swinney’s guidance.