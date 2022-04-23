Emilia Romagna will host this fourth race of the 2022 F1 season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

This Sunday, April 24, what will be the fourth race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place in the Italian region of Emilia Romagna. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The fourth race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place at the difficult Imola circuit in Emilia Romagna, Italy. And it seems that the fight for the championship will continue between the Red Bull and Ferrari drivers, who achieved the best positions and will start in the first four places tomorrow at 9 AM (ET).

In the first place will be the Red Bull rider Max Verstappen, who will have the difficult task of maintaining his first position, but in addition to being able to complete the race (in 2 of the first 3 he failed to do so due to problems with his car). He will be followed by Leclerc (Ferrari), Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Sainz (Ferrari) in the first four places. Norris and Ricciardo (McLaren), Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Magnussen (Haas) and Alonso (Alpine) complete the top 10 places.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Location: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola), Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Live Stream: FuboTV

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Storylines

Verstappen will once again be among the top drivers at this Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. The great challenge for Red Bull will be to give its main star the necessary technical support so that he can prevail. In 2 of the 3 races (Bahrain and Australia) he had to retire due to car failure when he was in podium positions. And in the one in which he did not leave (Saudi Arabia), he finished in first place, which clearly shows that if the Red Bull driver is not first today it is because of problems in his car.

His teammate, Sergio "Checo" Perez also had to retire in Bahrain, which would be 3 retirements out of 6 possible in Red Bull cars, a deficit to be corrected if they want to fight for the championship. For his part, the leader of the season, Charles Leclerc, has been able to take advantage of Verstappen's withdrawals (with whom he will probably fight for the championship) to obtain a good advantage at the top of the standings. The fight between the two favorites to be champions at this Imola circuit for the first two places will undoubtedly be the most interesting part of the day.

How to Watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in the U.S.

The eighth Race of this 2022 Formula 1 will take place this Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola), Emilia-Romagna, Italy; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Max Verstappen is the favorite to win this race at 1.80 odds. He is followed by Charles Leclerc with 2.50 odds, Sergio Perez (11.00), Carlos Sainz (13.00); Lando Norris and Valeri Bottas (51.00), in the first 6 places.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all Formula 1 races (as well as the odds of the rest of the drivers for this race) through BetMGM.

BetMGM Max Verstappen 1.80 Charles Leclerc 2.50 Sergio Perez 11.00 Carlos Sainz 13.00 Lando Norris 51.00 Valeri Bottas 51.00

*Odds via BetMGM