Formula 1 season will have this weekend the last race of the season, the Abu Dhabi GP. Here you can find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The last 2022 Formula 1 race, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place this Sunday, November 20, and here you can check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the last race of a season that was largely dominated by Max Verstappen among the drivers and Red Bulls among the teams. There are few things left at stake, but that never takes away the excitement of a Grand Prix. Although, it must also be said, Formula 1 has been in the news in recent weeks more because of what happens off the tracks.

After the Brazilian Grand Prix there were problems in the Red Bull team. Sergio Perez fights for the runner-up with Charles Leclerc. And despite this, Max Verstappen did not allow him to surpass him in Brazil, as the Mexican did so many times. As they said in Red Bull, this weekend everyone will help Perez who has the same points as Leclerc (see the standings here).

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Storylines

Formula 1 has been in the news in recent weeks much more for what happens outside than inside the tracks. It is that what happened in the Brazilian Grand Prix can undoubtedly mark a before and after in Red Bull, the most dominant team of the season.

It's that when Max Verstappen had the chance to give Sergio Perez his place to help him win the runner-up spot, the Dutchman decided not to let the Mexican pass. After the controversy, the head of Red Bull assured that this Sunday, November 20 "Checo" would be helped by all the members of the team. It will be interesting to see if that is really true.

How to Watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix the US and the UK

The 22nd race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN2. In the UK, you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Max Verstappen is the favorite with 1.90 odds. He is followed by Lewis Hamilton, with 3.25 odds. George Russell and Charles Leclerc, both with 8.00 and Carlos Sainz with 23.00 complete the first 5 places.

