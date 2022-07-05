The 11th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place on Austria, and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria will host what will be the 11th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, the Austrian GP and here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV.

The British Grand Prix was without the best of this season. Although towards the end Carlos Sainz took a good advantage over the drivers behind him, the fight for positions 2 to 5 between Perez, Hamilton, Leclerc and Alonso was exciting. In the end it ended up being a favorable race for Ferrari, who could have had a 1-2, but in the end the important thing was that their drivers got a lot of points, unlike the leading Verstappen, who was approached in the drivers' championship (click here to see the positions).

Now a more than interesting race is coming as the two Red Bull drivers will race in their team's country of origin, a circuit clearly favorable to them due to its two long straights. It will be an ideal weekend to enjoy motorsport with Formula 1, but also with the WEC 6 hours of Monza and the Nascar Quaker State 400.

F1 2022 Austrian Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, July 8

7:30-8:30 AM (ET) - First practice

11:00 AM (ET) - Qualifying

Saturday, July 9

6:30-7:30 AM (ET) - Second practice

10:30-11:30 AM (ET) - Sprint qualifying

Sunday, July 10

9:00 AM (ET) - Austrian Grand Prix

F1 2022 Austrian Grand Prix: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, you can follow all the action of the 2022 British Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV, and other option is ESPN. In UK, you can watch it in: Channel 4, Sky Sports F1.

