This weekend will take place the 21st race of the Formula 1 season, the Brazilian GP. Here you can find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

F1 2022 Brazilian GP: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US and the UK this F1 race

The Brazilian Grand Prix, 21st race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, will take place and here you can check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

There is little left for the end of a season largely dominated by Red Bull in the constructors and Max Verstappen among the drivers. And although both championships are already defined and that could make the race not very attractive, there are still things at stake and that is why there are still interesting things to see.

First of all, the two-time world champion, Verstappen, this season broke the record for the most wins in the same championship, as well as the record for points. Of course, he wants to keep adding to his record numbers. Sergio Perez will also seek to become the first Mexican F1 runner-up, for which he must surpass Leclerc (see the standings here).

Brazilian Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

Live Stream: FuboTV

Brazilian Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Brazilian Grand Prix: Storylines

With the constructors' and drivers' championships already defined, fans are looking to see if Max Verstappen can continue to extend the records he broke in the Mexican GP for the most victories and points. In addition, and especially the Mexican fans, they will look for Sergio Perez to be the first runner from that country to be runner-up in Formula 1.

Another interesting thing is to see the other drivers and their cars. It is that with the championship defined, many teams began to make innovations and test them, so without a doubt the cars that we will see in this Brazilian Grand Prix can be a preview of what the 2023 season will be.

How to Watch Brazilian Grand Prix the US and the UK

The 21st race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), and another option is ESPN3. In the UK, you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.

Brazilian Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Max Verstappen is the favorite with +125 odds. He is followed by Lewis Hamilton, with +200 odds. George Russell (+235), Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc, both with +2500 complete the first 5 places.

DraftKings Max Verstappen +125 Lewis Hamilton +200 George Russell +235 Sergio Perez +2500 Charles Leclerc +2500

*Odds via DraftKings