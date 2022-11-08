The Brazilian Grand Prix, 21st race of this 2022 Formula 1 season, will take place this weekend and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Formula 1 will present this weekend the 21st race of the 2022 season, the Brazilian Grand Prix, and here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

There is little left for the end of a 2022 season that, unlike 2021, was defined long before the end, both in the constructors' and drivers' championships. However, this season still has a lot of action to offer us as there are still things at stake and that certainly makes this race of great interest.

Max Verstappen, the two-time Formula 1 champion, this year broke the record for the most wins in a single season, as well as the points record. And there is no doubt that the Dutchman will try to continue improving those numbers. In addition, Sergio Perez could become the first Mexican runner-up in Formula 1. To do so, he must beat Charles Leclerc, who is 5 points below (see the standings here).

Brazilian Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, November 11

10:30 am- 11:30 am (ET) - FP1

2 pm- 3 pm (ET) - FP2

Saturday, November 12

10:30 am- 11:30 am (ET) - FP3

2:30 pm (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, November 13

1 pm (ET) - Race

Brazilian Grand Prix: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV (free trial), and other options are ESPN3. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. In the UK, you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.

