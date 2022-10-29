The Mexican Grand Prix, 20th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, will take place this weekend, and here you can find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

F1 2022 Mexican GP: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US and the UK this F1 race

This weekend will take place the 20th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, the Mexican Grand Prix. Here you can check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The 2022 season is fully defined, both in the drivers' championship, in which Max Verstappen became a two-time Formula 1 world champion; as in the constructors where Red Bull won the title last week at the United States Grand Prix, with a new victory for Verstappen (se standings here).

However, there is another goal that the Austrian team have set for themselves, and that is to also have their runner-up. Sergio Perez, if he achieved that second place, would be the first Mexican runner-up in the history of Formula 1. It will be an interesting weekend for motorsport fans since, in addition to F1, they will also be able to see all the action from Xfinity Nascar 500.

Mexican Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream: FuboTV

Mexican Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Mexican Grand Prix: Storylines

With the constructors' and drivers' championships already defined, the rest of the season does not seem to have much interest. However, there are still some interesting things to see this season, for example the fight for the runner-up.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez could become the first Mexican runner-up in Formula 1. In addition, many teams are already beginning to test innovations for what will be their cars for the 2023 season. In other words, it is an interesting preview of what will be the F1 the following year.

How to Watch Mexican Grand Prix the US and the UK

The 20th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, October 30, 2022 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), and another option is ESPN. In the UK, you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.

Mexican Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Max Verstappen is the favorite with 1.70 odds. He is followed by Lewis Hamilton, with 4.00 odds. George Russell (5.00), Sergio Perez (10.00), Charles Leclerc (23.00) and Carlos Sainz (34.00) complete the first 6 places.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Max Verstappen 1.70 Lewis Hamilton 4.00 George Russell 5.00 Sergio Perez 10.00 Charles Leclerc 23.00 Carlos Sainz 34.00

*Odds via BetMGM