This weekend will take place 20th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season, the Mexico Grand Prix, and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Formula 1 will present this weekend the 20th race of the 2022 season, the Mexican Grand Prix, and here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

That little for the end of a season dominated from start to finish by Max Verstappen among the drivers (champion in the Japanese Grand Prix) and Red Bull among the Constructors (champions in the United States Grand Prix), however, there are still some things at stake and that's why these last races will be very interesting.

Sergio Perez, third two points below, could become the first Mexican Formula 1 runner-up in history. This weekend will be local, so maybe it's time. Also many teams are testing some innovations for the next season. It will undoubtedly be an interesting weekend for motorsport as we will also have the Nascar Xfinity 500.

Mexican Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, October 28

2 pm- 3 pm (ET) - FP1

5 pm- 6 pm (ET) - FP2

Saturday, October 29

1 pm- 2 pm (ET) - FP3

4 pm (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, October 30

4 pm (ET) - Race

Mexican Grand Prix: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, you can follow all the action of the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV (free trial), and other options are ESPN. In the UK, you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.

