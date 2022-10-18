The 19th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season, the United States Grand Prix, will take place this weekend and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The drivers' championship was already defined in the last race in Japan, in which Max Verstappen was proclaimed champion despite the fact that there are still four races left on the calendar. However, what is still at stake is the constructors' championship, in which Red Bull has a big advantage (see the standings here).

In any case, although the drivers' championship is defined and the constructors' championship is very close to being defined, it is always interesting to see a Formula 1 race, especially since many teams are experiencing improvements for the next season. The United States will be able to enjoy this weekend having Formula 1 in its own country, but without forgetting that the Dixie Vodka 400 of the Nascar playoffs is run in the local competitions.

United States Grand Prix: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, October 21

3 pm- 4 pm (ET) - FP1

6 pm- 7 pm (ET) - FP2

Saturday, October 22

3 pm- 4 pm (ET) - FP3

6 pm (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, October 23

3 pm (ET) - Race

United States Grand Prix: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, you can follow all the action of the 2022 United States Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV (free trial), and other options are ESPN3 and ABC. In the UK, you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.

