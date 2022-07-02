The British Grand Prix will be the tenth of this 2022 Formula 1 season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

F1 British Gran Prix 2022: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US and the UK this F1 race

This Sunday, July 3, the tenth race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will be run, the British Grand Prix. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV.

As it had been happening until before the Canadian Grand Prix, which was quite atypical, the first four places on the grid for the main race were shared between the Red Bull and Ferrari drivers, Carlos Sainz being the poleman; while his teammate Leclerc trailed behind leader Max Verstappen (click here for drivers and constructor standings).

Fourth place went to "Checo" Perez, the other Red Bull driver and second in the standings. Behind them will start the British Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes and Lando Norris from McLaren who will try to give a joy to the local fans on a Sunday with a lot of motorsport activity since in addition to Formula 1, we will also have the Kwik Trip 250 of Nascar and the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio of the IndyCar Series.

F1 British Gran Prix 2022: Race Information

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England

Live Stream: FuboTV

F1 British Gran Prix 2022: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

F1 British Gran Prix 2022: Storylines

Taking into account that Ferrari's number 1 driver, Leclerc, started in last place at the Canadian Grand Prix due to different penalties, the fifth place obtained was really very good, especially considering the abandonment of Sergio Perez, thanks to the which the Monegasque could be very close to the Mexican in the standings and in this race he could return to second place.

However, the difference with Max Verstappen is 49 points, so it will take several races to overtake him, and that of course if the Dutchman does not finish ahead of the Ferrari driver in these races. The errors of the Italian team allowed the Red Bull team to take this difference and without a doubt it will be difficult, but not even impossible, to match it at the top of the standings.

How to Watch F1 British Gran Prix 2022in the US and the UK

The tenth race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV, and other option is ESPN 2. In the UK, you can watch it in: Channel 4, Sky Sports F1.

How to watch F1 British Gran Prix 2022 anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

F1 British Gran Prix 2022: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Max Verstappen is the favorite with 1.73 odds. He is followed by Charles Leclerc, with 5.00 odds. Carlos Sainz (6.00), Lewis Hamilton (9.00), Sergio Perez (17.00) and George Russell (23.00) complete the first 6 places.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Max Verstappen 1.73 Charles Leclerc 5.00 Carlos Sainz 6.00 Lewis Hamilton 9.00 Sergio Perez 17.00 George Russell 23.00

*Odds via BetMGM