The British Grand Prix will be the tenth race of this 2022 Formula 1 season. Here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The 2022 Formula 1 season will arrive on British soil for what will be the tenth race on the calendar, the British Grand Prix, and here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV.

The last Formula 1 Grand Prix in Canada was truly atypical. Although the winner was Max Verstappen, something that is already more common, the rest was quite different from what the previous Grand Prix had been. Due to penalties, Leclerc had to start last, despite which he finished fifth, scoring good points to remain third in the drivers' championship (click here to see the rest of the positions).

“Checo” Perez started in 13th place but then had to leave because of what he did not add, although he kept second place. Of course, both Red Bull drivers will try to stay on top of the standings in this ideal weekend for motorsport fans, as in addition to F1, there will be the Formula E Marrakesh E-Prix, the Kwik Trip 250 of Nascar. and the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio of the IndyCar Series.

F1 British Gran Prix 2022: Dates and start time in the US

Friday, July 1

8:00 AM (ET) - First practice

11:00 AM (ET) - Second practice

Saturday, July 2

7:00 AM (ET) - Third practice

10:00 AM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, July 3

10:00 AM (ET) - British Grand Prix

F1 British Gran Prix 2022: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Formula 1 season, you can follow all the action of the 2022 British Grand Prix in the United States through FuboTV, and other option is ESPN 2. In UK, you can watch it in: Channel 4, Sky Sports F1.

