The 2023 Formula 1 season is having an extraordinary start after five races. Max Verstappen is the current leader of the World Championship, but Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez is only 14 points behind his teammate.

Meanwhile, in the Constructors’ Championship, there seems to be no challenger for Red Bull. They have four victories and an impressive 122-point advantage over their closest rival: Aston Martin. Furthermore, Ferrari and Mercedes seem to be far away this year.

Now, after the Miami GP, thousands of fans were expecting the return of Formula 1 to Europe with the 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. However, the race has been suspended for very important reasons.

Formula 1: Why is the 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix canceled?

The 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been officially suspended because of the recent devastating floods in Italy. So far, as a consequence of the heavy rains, eight people have died and thousands have been evacuated in different regions of the country.

“The Formula 1 community wants to send thoughts to the people and communities affected by recent events in the Emilia-Romagna region. We also want to pay tribute to the work of emergency services who are doing everything they can to help those in need.”

F1 confirmed the decision was made following discussion between the president of FIA, local authorities and the promoter. After the meeting, the conclusion was that it’s not possible to safely hold the race. Furthermore, F1 understands the social situation is more important than any sports event.

“It is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region. It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time.”

At the moment, there’s been no announcement regarding a new date for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. So, according to the calendar, the next race will be the Grand Prix of Monaco on Sunday, May 28.