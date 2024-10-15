Trending topics:
Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell's NBA outing showcases WNBA's growing popularity

Indiana Fever guards Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell were spotted supporting the Pacers and receiving an ovation. Their outing proves that WNBA is getting bigger.

By Natalia Lobo

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is keeping herself busy during the WNBA off-season. Apart from playing golf and hanging out with teammate Lexie Hull, Clark also had some time to watch the Pacers on Monday night with her other teammate Kelsey Mitchell and boyfriend Connor McCaffery. Their appearance highlights the WNBA’s rising popularity, contrasting with the usual support from NBA players.

Mitchell and Clark received a warm ovation from the fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse when the camera panned over to the duo. They also received a shoutout from the NBA social media team, as they were present for the Pacers’ defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies (120-116) in their preseason matchup.

Clark, who won WNBA’s Rookie of the Year award, and Mitchell, a two-time All-Star, were a high-scoring duo during the season, leading the Fever to the Playoffs for the first time since 2016. Moreover, Clark has become one of the most followed athletes in the US, attracting more eyeballs to the WNBA.

This year some Fever games reached up to 2.3 million viewers, all with Clark on the court. Also, the Fever had their biggest attendance year in league history, averaging 17,036 fans per game at home. Even surpassing the Pacers, as the team averaged 16,526 fans per game.

However, there’s camaraderie between the two teams. Pacers’ star Tyrese Haliburton has opened up about his relationship with Clark, saying that they are “friends,” alongside McCaffery, and that it has been “cool” to see her growth in her first year in the league.

Mitchell is entering free-agency but fans expect her to stay

Clark and Mitchell’s NBA outing is also a reflection on their strong friendship. To fans, it’s also a sign that Mitchell, who is now entering free-agency, could stay in Indiana another year. Mitchell, who lost her father earlier this year, said that she has to think about what she would do next.

“Obviously, I’ve always had a home in Indy, so it could potentially be a home for me again, but I think right now, the switching dynamic of my family and everything, I gotta do what’s best for me. That’s not hanging my hat on one team or another, but I think it’s specifically for me. I got to be selfish about that process,” she told IndyStar recently.

