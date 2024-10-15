New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart makes major admission regarding WNBA salary caps

While competing in the WNBA Finals, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart made her goals regarding the salary cap in the league clear.

Amidst the WNBA Finals battle between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx, Breanna Stewart shared her perspective on the league’s salary cap and the ongoing fight surrounding this issue.

The Liberty star is the vice president of the WNBA players’ union, giving her the authority to advocate for fair salaries for her fellow players in the league. Currently, the highest salary a WNBA player can earn is approximately $250,000, which is why Stewart is pushing for an increase in that figure.

As Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press reported, Stewart said: “I think that making sure the salary cap continues to grow and correlates with the TV deal.”

Regarding the challenge of navigating these issues as the union and the league approach a potential renegotiation of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), Stewart stated: “I don’t know how you break that down.”

Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty heads for the net as Alanna Smith #8 and Bridget Carleton #6 of the Minnesota Lynx defend in the final seconds of overtime in Game One of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 10, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Minnesota Lynx defeated the New York Liberty 95-93 in overtime.

The ongoing expansion and growth of the league drives its most prominent players to seek recognition in terms of salaries that align with revenue. Stewart is primarily advocating for higher salaries, improved pensions, and better childcare benefits, which are top priorities for the players in the upcoming CBA negotiations.

“One thing I really think is interesting is pension and back pay to players that have ‘x’ amount of years of service,” Stewart stated, referring to the eight years a player must play in the league to get benefits. “The other thing is family planning and child care benefits can be a little bit better.”

Caitlin Clark’s earnings

Caitlin Clark‘s earnings have been a topic of discussion, especially with her standout performances in college basketball. As one of the most talented players in the sport, she has garnered significant attention, leading to various endorsement deals and increased visibility.

Although her WNBA contract is that of a rookie, her net worth is significantly higher due to the numerous endorsements she has secured on her journey through the league.

Caitlin Clark’s Starting Salary breakdown with Indiana Fever:

2024 – $76,535

2025 – $78,066

2026 – $85,873

2027 – $97,582

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks as she plays the Connecticut Sun during the fourth quarter of Game Two of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs first round at Mohegan Sun Arena on September 25, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Connecticut Sun won 87-81 over the Indiana Fever.

Angel Reese: The other star

Similar to Clark, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese made an exceptional debut in the WNBA, and her net worth has also grown exponentially ahead of her arrival in the league.

According to Sporting News, Reese’s contract goes through 2028, when she will become a restricted free agent. If the Sky don’t pick up her option for the 2027 season, she will be an unrestricted free agent.

