Florida and UCF will meet at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 7:00 PM (ET).

For the third time in program history, UCF (8-4) and Florida (6-6) will square off. The Knights have won five of their previous six games against the Gators, but are 0-2 all-time versus them.

The last time these two teams faced was in 2006 when Florida won 42-0. In 12 games this season, the Gators have three straight-up victories, while the Knights have celebrated four victories against the spread after 12 games.

Florida vs UCF: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Florida vs UCF: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Florida vs UCF: Storylines

Florida have been in disappointing form in the NCAA season recently. In their last five fixtures, they have won just twice times, only to lose three times (LLWLW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, UCF have been in great form. They have won four of their previous matches, in addition to suffering a defeat (WWLWW).

The Gators currently sit in 10th place in the Southeastern table with a win percentage of 0.500 after 12 games. Meanwhile, the Knights are placed in the fourth position of the American Atheltic Conference (West) table with a win percentage of 0.667 after 12 matches in the 2021 season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Florida vs UCF in the U.S.

Florida vs UCF: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that UFC will win this game convincingly. Right now they're favored by 7 points, while the game total is set at 55.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap UFC -7 Total o/u 55.5

