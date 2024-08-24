Trending topics:
Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban picks a surprise team who could reach playoffs

Legendary Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide names a surprise contender for the College Playoffs.

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesHead coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

By Matías Persuh

As a new college football season kicks off, several universities are in serious contention for the title, while many others aim to secure a playoff spot. When it comes to expert opinions on the matter, few voices are as authoritative as that of former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

When it comes to naming contenders for this year’s title, many might think of Ohio State, Alabama, or even the Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia. However, the list grows much longer when analyzing teams aiming to at least make the playoffs.

The preseason has been exceptionally intense for many universities, with the goal of securing as many victories as possible. This effort is aimed at achieving the coveted goal of advancing deep into the competition and, potentially, capturing a title.

The big question this year, as in many others, is which team will be the surprise of the College Football season. There’s always a team that exceeds the expectations set at the beginning of the year, and several have already begun speculating on who that might be this season.

Nick Saban Alabama

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates their 38-17 win over the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 9, 2013 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Nick Saban’s prediction

When it comes to potential title contenders or surprise teams for the season, few voices are as authoritative as that of Nick Saban, the multiple-time champion head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In an interview with Pat McAfee, the seasoned coach declared: “I think it’s fantastic to have a playoff game at your place, at home. Now it’s also going to be a disadvantage for some of teams in the South, having coached in the South for so many years, that they have to go to Michigan or Syracuse,

Syracuse’s opening games

With Nick Saban’s endorsement and the goal of going as far as possible, Syracuse will need to navigate these opening games to position themselves optimally for the final stretch of the competition:

  • vs Ohio – August 31st
  • vs Georgia Tech – September 7th
  • vs Stanford – September 20th
  • vs Holy Cross – September 28th
  • vs UNLV – October 4th
Syracuse College Football

Quarterback Eric Dungey #2 of the Syracuse Orange drops back to pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the football game at Carter Finley Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

