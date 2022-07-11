France will play against Japan for the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

The last Olympic champions, France, will face Japan for the quarterfinals of the of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

The French volleyball team is undoubtedly one of the main candidates to win this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League. Not only because they are the last Olympic champions in Tokyo 2020, but because their performance in this tournament has lived up to what is expected of a gold medalist in the Olympic Games, they are 9 wins and 3 losses.

Japan know that they face a real power in this sport, and they are aware that in this game they are the underdogs to France. However, their participation in the regular phase of this tournament was, like that of France, very good with 9 wins and 3 losses, remaining only one point below (due to the rule that victories 3-0 or 3-1 they give 3 points to the winner and 0 to the loser; while the 3-2, 2 and 1 respectively) so they could undoubtedly surprise the French.

France vs Japan: Date

France and Japan will face each other at the Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET) for this FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League.

France vs Japan: Time by States in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

France vs Japan: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League quarterfinal game between France and Japan will be available to watch in the United States on: volleyballworld.tv. Volleyball TV.

