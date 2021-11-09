Garbiñe Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova will face each other at the WTA Finals 2021 group stage. Here, check out the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Karolina Pliskova: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the WTA Finals 2021 in the US

Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza and Czech Karolina Pliskova will meet for the 11th time in their careers at the WTA Finals 2021 in Guadalajara. It’s their first match of the group stage and both of them will like to start with the right foot. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this tennis match in the US.

Muguruza, currently World No. 5 in the rankings, will try to end in fashion a great “comeback” season. After a few years not making it into the best players, she hadn’t played the finals since 2017, Muguruza won two titles in Dubai and Chicago and made it into four finals to return into the Top 10 for the first time since 2018.

Meanwhile, Karolina Pliskova is one of the most reliable players in the WTA. She made it into her five consecutive WTA Finals, being World No. 4 after a year in which she reached her first Wimbledon final, losing to World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Karolina Pliskova: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Estadio Tenis Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Karolina Pliskova: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM (estimated)

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Karolina Pliskova: Head-to-head and storylines

Muguruza and Pliskova know each other very well, with 10 matchups between them. Czech Pliskova has the advantage in the head-to-head series with 8 wins, and two losses. Their most recent encounter took place at 2019 Australian Open, with Pliskova winning in twoo straight sets. However, water has gone under the bridge since then, and maybe Muguruza may come back stronger.

How to watch or live stream Garbiñe Muguruza vs Karolina Pliskova in the US

The WTA Finals 2021 match between Garbiñe Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova to be played on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the Estadio Tenis Akron in Guadalajara will be broadcasted in the United States by beIn.

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Karolina Pliskova: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to DraftKings, Karolina Pliskova is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -135, while Garbiñe Muguruza has odds of +105.

DraftKings Garbiñe Muguruza +105 Karolina Pliskova -135

*Odds by DraftKings