It will be a duel between Spaniards in the semifinals of the WTA Finals 2021. Garbiñe Muguruza will face Paula Badosa to try to make it to the final of the tournament. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as the preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

While Muguruza came to the tournament after a “redemption” season, in which she won several titles and re-entered the top 10, she seemed to be struggling during the last events. But the two-time Grand Slam champion has recovered her confidence to take down Barbora Krejcikova and Anett Kontaveit to earn her first semifinal spot in this tournament.

On the other hand, Badosa hasn’t shown any weakness, whatsoever. Despite losing on Monday to Iga Swiatek in the last group stage match, the 24-year-old didn’t have any trouble winning over Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari on the first rounds of the tournament. And now, she will have to prove it against one player she knows very well.

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Paula Badosa: Match Information

Location: Estadio Akron de Tenis, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Paula Badosa: Time by state in the US

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Paula Badosa: Head-to-head and storylines

While Muguruza and Badosa know each other very well, they’re teammates for Spain and have trained together, this will be their first official encounter on the WTA Tour.

How to watch or live stream Garbiñe Muguruza vs Paula Badosa in the US

The WTA Finals 2021 match between Garbiñe and Paula Badosa to be played on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Estadio Akron de Tenis in Guadalajara will be broadcasted in the United States by beIN.

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Paula Badosa: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US haven’t made their predictions for this match yet. However, it will be a tight match. While Badosa has been pretty confident, if Muguruza can play to her best level, she can be unstoppable.

