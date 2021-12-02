Gervonta Davis will return to the ring this week when he faces Isaac Cruz in a fight for the WBA 'regular' lightweight title. Find out here when this boxing event will take place and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Isaac Cruz will be face to face in the ring this week for the the WBA 'regular' lightweight title. Here is all the detailed information about this boxing fight including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

The fight will be at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Davis was initially going to fight against Rolando Romero, but he was removed from the card. Mexican Cruz took Romero's place.

Three other luxury bouts have already been confirmed: Sebastian Fundora vs Sergio Garcia at super welterweight; Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs Carlos Adames at middleweight; and Eduardo Ramirez vs Miguel Marriaga at featherweight.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz: Date

The bout for the WBA 'regular' lightweight title between Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz will take place on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It will be the night's main event.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz: Time by State in the US

ET: 8.00 PM (main card)/11.00 PM (main event)

CT: 7.00 PM (main card)/10.00 PM (main event)

MT: 6.00 PM (main card)/9.00 PM (main event)

PT: 5.00 PM (main card)/ 8.00 PM (main event)

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz: TV Channel in the US

The boxing fight for the WBA 'regular' lightweight title between Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz will be broadcast in the US on Showtime PPV.