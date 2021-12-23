Toledo and Middle Tennessee will clash off on Friday at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in the 2021 Hawaii Bowl. Check out how to watch or live stream online free this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Hawaii and Memphis will face off at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season on Friday, December 24, 2021, at 8:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this 2021 Hawaii Bowl match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game online. You can watch this game live on FuboTV in the US with a 7-day Free Trial.

After amassing 1,149 yards receiving, eight touchdown catches, and a punt return score for Memphis, all-purpose great Calvin Austin III is opting out of the game as he prepares for the NFL Draft. Hawaii will be missing starter quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and leading rusher Dae Dae Hunter, who are among numerous Rainbow Warriors who have transferred since the regular season finished.

The game represents a chance for Hawaii, who are 6-7, to prevent their first losing season since 2017. Meanwhile, the Tigers, who have a record of 6-6, will try to avoid their first losing season since 2013.

Hawaii vs Memphis: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 24, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu

Hawaii vs Memphis: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 60:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Hawaii vs Memphis: Storylines

Hawaii have been in decent form in the NCAA season recently. In their last five fixtures, they have won four times and lost only once (LLLWW). Meanwhile, their opponents, Memphis have won three of their previous matches, in addition to suffering two defeats (LWLLW).

The Rainbow Warriors currently sit in eighth place in the Mountain West (West) with a win percentage of 0.462 after 13 games. Meanwhile, the Tigers are placed in sixth place on the American Athletic Conference (West) table with a win percentage of 0.500 after 12 matches in the 2021 season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Hawaii vs Memphis in the U.S.

The 2021 Hawaii Bowl game between Hawaii and Memphis, to be played on Friday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN, ESPN App.

Hawaii vs Memphis: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that Memphis will win this game convincingly. Right now they're favored by 9 points, while the game total is set at 55.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Memphis -9 Total o/u 55.5

* Odds via FanDuel