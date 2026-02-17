Ronda Rousey is back to MMA action as UFC legend comes back from 10-year layoff

After 10 long years, Ronda Rousey has signed the dotted line to make her return to MMA official. However, it won’t be under the UFC banner. Instead, it will be on Netflix, under Jake Paul’s MVP productions.

‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey was a pioneer for female MMA and is back to fight Gina Carano. Without her, the UFC would have never thought in involving females as part of the organization’s roster. President Dana White said it himself. It’s been note-worthy that White and Rousey have always had an incredible relationship, hence it’s shocking to see that her return is outside of the UFC and with Jake Paul, who is not a friend of Dana White whatsoever.

Rousey has a 12-2 MMA record. Unfortunately for her, the last two bouts were her defeats, both by the way of knockout. During her prime, Rousey had an invincible aura around her. Out of her 12 wins, she finished all 12 of them, nine by submission, three by KO. Out of those submissions, all were by armbar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will Rousey fight against?

Rousey will fight against Gina Carano, who was regarded as one of the best MMA female fighters during the 2000s. Carano has a 7-1 record, but hasn’t fought since 2009 where she was knocked out by Cris Cyborg on a Strikeforce event.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Carano has four finishes in her career, three by knockout. She then transitioned into a television and film career. Her filmography includes roles in Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool, and the Mandalorian. At 43 years old, Carano is back in the octagon against Rousey, who is four years younger.

Advertisement

see also Tom Aspinall’s concerning update after undergoing eye surgery might worry UFC’s heavyweight landscape

Details on Rousey vs Carano

According to Netflix, this will be a five-minute, five-round fight. Basically, as if it was a title bout. It will take place on May 16 on one of the newest venues in the United States, the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement