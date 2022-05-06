Charles Oliveira will face Justin Gaethje in what will be the main event of UFC 274. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream for free this bout in the United States.

Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US for UFC 274

Charles Oliveira will defend his UFC Lightweight Championship this Saturday, May 7 against Justin Gaethje in the main event of this UFC 274. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this fight. The preliminary fights of this event will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Charles Oliveira comes from 10 consecutive victories, the last of them being the underdog against Dustin Poirier (the same one who knocked out Connor McGregor) in which he defended his UFC Lightweight Championship. The Brazilian will now go for a new defense, the 11th consecutive victory and the 33th in his entire professional career.

His rival will be the tough American fighter Justin Gaethje, who in his last fight defeated Michael Chandler by unanimous decision on November 6, 2021 at UFC 268, a fight which was considered the Fight of the Night. His great performance allowed him to challenge Oliveira for the UFC Lightweight Championship, which of course he will try to win this Saturday, May 7.

Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje: fight information

Date: Saturday, May 7

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje: Time by State in the US

Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Both Champion Charles Oliveira has a professional record in 41 fights of 32 wins (9 by KO and 20 by submission) 8 losses and 1 no contest, while challenger Justin Gaethje's record in 26 fights is 23 wins (19 by KO, 1 by submission) and 3 losses. This is a clear sample of the strengths of each of them.

On the one hand, the champion has a high percentage of wins by submission (more than half of his wins), while Gaethje is a natural puncher with just over 80% of his 23 wins by KO and only 1 submission. It will clearly be a clash of styles.

Oliveira will try to take the fight to the ground where he will try to take advantage of his advantage in grappling, where he feels more comfortable and has a clear superiority, while the challenger will have to try to stay on his feet where he will undoubtedly have the advantage thanks to the power of his fists. Obviously, he also tried to be careful, because although it is not his strong suit, Oliveira has 9 KO's in his career and his fists can be dangerous.

How to watch or live stream Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje in the US

The preliminary fights of this UFC 274 will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV in the United States. The main card, which include the main fight of the night between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje can be watched on ESPN+ PPV.

Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this UFC 274 fight. These are the odds according to Caesars: Charles Oliveira is the favorite to take the victory with -170 odds, while +145 odds will be for the Justin Gaethje’s victory.

If you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet for favorite in this fight game as well as all UFC 274 event through Caesars.

Caesars Charles Oliveira -170 Justin Gaethje +145

*Odds via Caesars