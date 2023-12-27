Arizona and Oklahoma are ready to clash in the 2023 Alamo Bowl. This tremendous matchup will be played on Thursday, December 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Arizona were one of the biggest surprises in college football with a 9-3 record as the third best team in the Pac-12 just behind Washington and Oregon. They finished as the No.14 ranked team in the nation and this will be their last game before a massive move to the Big 12.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma had a 10-2 record but couldn’t make it to the Big 12 Championship Game after finishing behind Texas and Oklahoma State. They were playoff candidates with a 7-0 start, which included a huge win over the Longhorns, but consecutive losses against Kansas and the Cowboys derailed their hopes. The Sooners are 2.5-point underdogs before going to the SEC in 2024.
When will Arizona vs Oklahoma be played?
The Arizona Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners will play on Thursday, December 28 at 9:15 PM (ET). The series record is tied (1-1) and it’s important to remember that star quarterback Dillon Gabriel isn’t available for the Sooners as he opted for a transfer to Oregon. Jackson Arnold will take his place.
Arizona vs Oklahoma: Time by State in the US
ET: 9:15 PM
CT: 8:15 PM
MT: 7:15 PM
PT: 6:15 PM
How to watch Arizona vs Oklahoma in the US
The 2023 Alamo Bowl between Arizona and Oklahoma will be available in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to watch the game in the US are ESPN and ESPN+.