Deion Sanders had an amazing start of the season as head coach at Colorado. The former star of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers led his team to a major upset with a 45-42 win against TCU on the road and then got victories over Nebraska and Colorado State at Folsom Field.

However, the downfall began with consecutive losses facing contenders like Oregon and USC. Since that moment, the Buffaloes couldn’t recover and now they have suffered six defeats in their last seven games.

Despite being very close of becoming bowl eligible, the dream seems to have faded after a crushing 34-31 loss to Arizona. Once again, Colorado had a fourth quarter lead to pull off a major upset against a Top 25 team in college football, but they faltered in crucial moments. Coach Prime, with all his experience in the NFL, just couldn’t believe what’s happening.

“We are so close is what I told the team, but yet so far. We just simply, truly don’t know how to win yet. It’s not for lack of effort, not for lack of coaching with the staff or the support staff. Everybody around , they’re doing a phenomenal job. We just can’t get over that hump. Another game, right there. Seemed like we were the better team and we just couldn’t get it done.”

Deion Sanders warns Colorado are still coming

Even in the middle of a huge crisis with four consecutive losses, Deion Sanders expressed pride in the work he has done with the program in less than a year and issued a big warning about what is yet to come.

“The best thing about it is that in our first year, we haven’t even been here a year, we’re right there. I mean, we’re right there in all these games except for the one in Oregon. We’ve had opportunity to win. We’re gonna give our fans better. We’re close. We’re really close.”

Deion Sanders sends a heartfelt apology to Colorado fans

Coach Prime stated that he had a very emotional talk with his players in the locker room after the loss against Arizona and admitted regret for not being able to respond with positive results to all the support from fans in Boulder.

“Apologizing to the fan base. They’ve been supporting us. They’ve been showing up and showing up another sellout crowd that ended in disappointment. We had a conversation with the seniors who would never get to play here again and I apologized on behalf of just myself that we didn’t send them out right.”

How much money Deion Sanders makes at Colorado?

A few months ago, Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado. Most of that money came from fans donations who wanted a star leading the program. They believed.

In his first season, Coach Prime will make at least $5.5 million. It’s the biggest contract in program’s history. Of course, there are a lot of incentives which could boost the final number.

Will Colorado play a bowl game this season?

At the beginning of the season, that goal seemed within reach thanks to four wins in their first six games. Now, with a record of 4-6, things have become much more complicated for Colorado.

Colorado need two more victories to become bowl eligible. The major issue is that their schedule has a brutal ending. After the loss against Arizona, the Buffaloes have to visit Washington State and Utah.