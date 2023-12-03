Florida State are out of the College Football Playoff despite winning the ACC Championship game against Louisville with their third-string quarterback following the injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis.

Never before had an undefeated Power 5 champion been eliminated from the semifinals by the Selection Committee. Now, in a shocking turn of events, the Seminoles are the victims as voters don’t consider them capable of competing with a backup quarterback.

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama are the teams selected to play in the College Football Playoff. Upon learning the terrible news, Jordan Travis sent an emotional message to his teammates and fans.

“Devastated. Heartbroken. In so much disbelief right now. I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles!”

What teams will play in the 2023-2024 College Football Playoff?

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama are the teams selected to play in the long awaited College Football Playoff. The Wolverines took the No.1 spot after winning the Big Ten with a 26-0 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

They’ll face the Crimson Tide in a blockbuster semifinal. It will be a historic matchup between a legendary head coach like Nick Saban and the most controversial figure in the nation, Jim Harbaugh.

The other matchup will feature Washington and Texas in a great quarterback duel between Michael Penix Jr and Quinn Ewers. The Huskies secured their spot by winning the Pac-12, including two victories over Oregon.

On the other side, the Longhorns conquered the Big 12 beating Oklahoma State in spectacular fashion and got in thanks to their marquee performance in Week 2 at Tuscaloosa. The crucial tiebreaker.

Why Florida State won’t be in the College Football Playoff?

The Crimson Tide’s victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship game changed the entire playoff landscape. Texas gained momentum thanks to their Week 2 win at Alabama and Nick Saban had the boost of ending the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak. The SEC champion couldn’t be left out according to voters.

Despite winning the ACC and finishing the season undefeated, the Seminoles wont’ have a shot at the national title. As we’ve mentioned, it’s the first time in history a Power 5 champion with no losses has been left out of national title contention under this format. Just incredible.

The Seminoles did their job by defeating Louisville 16-6 in the ACC Championship game, even though they played with their third-string quarterback, Brock Glenn.

The Cardinals were a Top 15 team and that victory seemed to secure a spot in the playoffs for head coach Mike Norvell. Florida State’s 13-0 record, the strength of schedule and overcoming the injury of Jordan Travis were not enough.