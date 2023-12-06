Deion Sanders says Nick Saban is The Godfather in controversial take about College Football Playoff

Deion Sanders has become one of the most prominent names in college football after his first season with Colorado. Now, the former player for the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers has expressed an opinion that may not sit well with Florida State.

Last weekend, the Selection Committee determined that Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama will play in the College Football Playoff, leaving out the Seminoles despite being undefeated ACC champions.

Never in the history of college football had a Power 5 conference champion been left out of the playoffs with no losses. Now, during an interview with Good Morning America, Deion Sanders was very clear about the reason for that happening: Nick Saban.

“You’ve got to understand big market football. I mean, you’re not going to have a College Football Playoff without Nick Saban, The Godfather. There’s no way you’re gonna leave Coach Saban out of a playoff. It ain’t no playoff if you do that. They’re gonna go always with the business. People think it’s just football. You’ve got to understand this is a business as well.”

Deion Sanders warns Colorado will be in the College Football Playoff

Deion Sanders applauded the decision that, starting next year, the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams, giving more programs the opportunity to compete for the national championship.

“Thank God the Committee got it right next year where there’s a bigger gate opened for a plethora of schools having an opportunity to go to the playoffs. We plan on being one of them.”

Furthermore, Sanders admitted head coach Mike Norvell had a very tough job handling that situation with his players at Florida State. “That would have been tough for me as a coach. Coach Norvell did a great job of handling it and speaking his voice. It’s tough.”

How much money Deion Sanders makes at Colorado?

A few months ago, Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado. Most of that money came from fans donations who wanted a star leading the program. They believed.

In his first season, Coach Prime made at least $5.5 million. It’s the biggest contract in program’s history. Of course, there are a lot of incentives which could boost the final number throughout the years.